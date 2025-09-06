Palestine Flag Waved During Eid-e-Milad Procession in Karnataka, Stirs Controversy

Kalaburagi: The celebration of ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ was marked with controversy after Palestine flags were seen during the procession on Santraswadi road, Kalaburagi. Several people were seen participating in the procession, however, in the video, a few men were spotted waving Palestine flags.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from several Hindu organisations, who have strongly objected to the display of foreign flags during the celebration. The Hindu Jagarana Vedike has gone a step further, demanding the arrest of those who carried the flags. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

However, this is not an isolated case multiple people were spotted with Palestine flags during Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions. In Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, a video shared on social media showed participants carrying Palestinian flags during the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. The footage shows several people in a car flashing the Palestine flags while moving in circles.

Another incident surfaced in Odisha, where, during the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the entire Mahtab Road was covered with Palestine flags. The religious event was organised by a local madrasa. According to the reports, BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati expressed shock and demanded strict actions from the local police and administration to prevent such incidents from taking place in future.



Meanwhile, in Kerala, a controversy has emerged where a case has been registered against members of the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) for holding a pro-Palestine demonstration at Matayi Para in Kannur district. The protest, according to police, was intended to create division in society.

Ashoka Emblem at J&K's Hazratbal Shrine Vandalised

A group of mob at Srinagar's revered Hazratbal Dargah vandalised the national Ashoka Emblem inscribed on a newly installed marble stone. The incident occurred on Friday, coinciding with Eid-e-Milad celebrations. Reports indicate that a crowd, angered by the presence of the national symbol within the shrine's premises, deliberately damaged the emblem.

The marble plaque, which also bears the name of Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, the Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, was part of a recent renovation project inaugurated just three days prior on September 3rd. The group reportedly objected to the installation, citing religious prohibitions against idols or national symbols in a place of Islamic worship. Videos of the vandalism quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering widespread outrage among netizens who condemned the destruction of a national symbol.



During a press conference, the Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr. Darakshan Andrabi, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the security forces to arrest all those responsible for vandalising the emblem at the Dargah Hazratbal.

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, congratulated the Waqf Board and highlighted it as a "glorious cultural milestone" achieved with the support of the central government. The vandalism of the Ashoka Emblem has ignited widespread outrage online, with many netizens condemning the act as reflective of an "anti-India mentality."