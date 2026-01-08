Palghar College Student Forced To Offer Namaz Multiple Times In Hostel, Files Police Complaint

Palghar: A student residing in the hostel of a college in Maharashtra's Palghar was allegedly forced to offer Namaz, leading to a tense atmosphere in the campus. She has recently enrolled in a physiotherapy course at Ideal Foundation College campus in Posheri village of Wada tehsil in the district.

The victim student, in her complaint filed at the Wada police station, stated that the college's female superintendent and some Muslim students pressured her to offer Namaz at night. The student claimed that she was pressurised into this act repeatedly, causing her severe mental distress. In her complaint, the student has described this as a violation of her fundamental right to religious freedom.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Wada police have registered a case based on the complaint. The police said that a preliminary investigation has been initiated, statements of the concerned individuals are being recorded, and a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the truth.

Namaz In College Classroom

Earlier in November 2025, a similar controversy erupted in Maharashtra after a video showing a group of pharmacy students offering namaz inside a college campus went viral on social media. The incident was from Ideal College in Kalyan, near Mumbai.

Advertisement

The college administration acknowledged that some students had offered namaz inside the campus. It stated that it was an "unauthorised" act by the students, adding that there is no designated prayer room on the campus. Further, the administration said that the religious activity was brief and was done in an unused classroom.

After the video was widely circulated online, activists from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested. They arrived on the college campus, demanded action, and have also demanded an apology from the students who had offered namaz.

Advertisement