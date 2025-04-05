sb.scorecardresearch
  • Pamban Bridge Drone Visuals: A Marvel in Modern Infrastructure Opening Tomorrow

Updated April 5th 2025, 12:04 IST

Pamban Bridge Drone Visuals: A Marvel in Modern Infrastructure Opening Tomorrow

India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the New Pamban Bridge, is set to redefine connectivity and engineering excellence, opening tomorrow.

Reported by: Republic World
How Much Does Pamban Bridge Cost? Find Out About India's First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge
New Pamban Bridge Drone Visuals | Image: X

Chennai: India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the New Pamban Bridge, is set to redefine connectivity and engineering excellence. Spanning 2.5 kilometers over the Palk Strait, this state-of-the-art structure connects Rameswaram Island to mainland India, blending heritage with innovation. The bridge's vertical lift mechanism, a first in India, allows seamless maritime movement while ensuring uninterrupted rail operations.

A Landmark Inauguration 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Pamban Bridge on April 6, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami . The event marks a historic milestone in India's infrastructure journey, showcasing the nation's commitment to modern engineering and regional development.

Pumban Bridge Stunning Drone Visuals

Drone footage of the New Pamban Bridge offers breathtaking views of this engineering marvel. The visuals capture the bridge's 72.5-meter vertical lift span, which rises to a height of 17 meters, facilitating the passage of ships. The bridge's stainless steel reinforcement and corrosion-resistant coating ensure durability, making it a symbol of resilience against the harsh marine environment.

Cultural and Economic Importance

The New Pamban Bridge carries deep cultural significance, as Rameswaram is a sacred site in Hindu mythology. The bridge is expected to boost tourism and trade, opening new avenues for economic growth in the region. Its advanced design accommodates faster trains and increased traffic, promising smoother and more efficient connectivity.

As India celebrates this engineering triumph, the New Pamban Bridge stands tall telling its story of the nation's vision for progress and innovation

Published April 5th 2025, 12:00 IST

