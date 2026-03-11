Republic World
  • 'PAN-PAN, Low Oil Quantity': Air India Pilots Issue Mid-Air Alert Before Emergency Landing In Trivandrum Shortly After Take-Off

Updated 11 March 2026 at 11:40 IST

The aircraft has been grounded (AOG – Aircraft on Ground) and engineers are investigating the source of a possible oil leak in Engine-2

Harsha Chandwani
Air India flight AI-830 (Trivandrum–Delhi) on an Airbus A321 returned to Trivandrum shortly after take-off on 11 March 2026 due to an engine issue

Pilots received warnings indicating low oil quantity and zero oil pressure in Engine-2, which can damage the engine if it continues running

Following standard safety procedures, the crew shut down the affected engine mid-air and declared a “PAN-PAN” urgency call (a safety alert)

The aircraft safely turned back and landed in Trivandrum, with passengers and crew unharmed

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 11 March 2026 at 11:40 IST