'PAN-PAN, Low Oil Quantity': Air India Pilots Issue Mid-Air Alert Before Emergency Landing In Trivandrum Shortly After Take-Off

Air India flight AI-830 (Trivandrum–Delhi) on an Airbus A321 returned to Trivandrum shortly after take-off on 11 March 2026 due to an engine issue

Pilots received warnings indicating low oil quantity and zero oil pressure in Engine-2, which can damage the engine if it continues running

Following standard safety procedures, the crew shut down the affected engine mid-air and declared a “PAN-PAN” urgency call (a safety alert)

The aircraft safely turned back and landed in Trivandrum, with passengers and crew unharmed

