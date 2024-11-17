sb.scorecardresearch
  • Panchayat and Urban Local Body Elections Will Be Held Soon in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

Published 00:13 IST, November 17th 2024

Panchayat and Urban Local Body Elections Will Be Held Soon in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that panchayat and urban local body (ULB) elections will be held soon in the Union Territory.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha | Image: Manoj Sinha
00:11 IST, November 17th 2024

