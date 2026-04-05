Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Grounded At Bengaluru Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers Panic; 183 Flyers Evacuated

Bengaluru: A wave of panic swept through the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Devanahalli early Sunday morning after a bomb threat was discovered on a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight.

The aircraft, which was prepared for departure, was immediately grounded as security agencies took over the premises to conduct emergency protocols.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 870, scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Delhi.

According to sources, the alarm was raised when a message claiming a bomb was on board was found written on a piece of tissue paper inside the cabin.

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The discovery, made just before takeoff, prompted the pilot to immediately alert Air Traffic Control (ATC) and airport security.

Security Protocols Activated

In accordance with the standard operating procedures for such threats, the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay.

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All 183 passengers on board were safely deboarded and escorted to a secure waiting area.

The sudden evacuation and the heavy presence of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police left many passengers anxious over the situation.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), along with sniffer dogs, conducted an exhaustive search of the aircraft, including the cabin, cargo hold, and passenger luggage.

After several hours of thorough inspection, security agencies declared the threat a hoax, as no suspicious objects or explosives were found on the plane.

Investigation and Legal Action

While the "all-clear" brought significant relief to the stranded passengers and airport staff, the incident caused major disruptions to the morning flight schedules.

IndiGo issued a statement confirming that the flight was delayed due to a security search, but prioritised the safety of its passengers and crew.

The Bengaluru Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to track down the individual responsible for the note.

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage and questioning passengers to identify who may have left the tissue paper in the cabin.

Aviation experts have warned that such hoaxes are taken extremely seriously under Indian law.

If caught, the perpetrator could face non-bailable charges, heavy fines, and a permanent ban from flying under the "no-fly list" regulations.