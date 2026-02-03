Updated 3 February 2026 at 22:03 IST
Panic At Mumbai Airport: Air India And IndiGo Planes Collide On Ground
Air India and IndiGo planes collide at Mumbai airport.
Mumbai: A harrowing incident occurred at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday, when an Air India aircraft and an IndiGo plane collided on the ground, with passengers on board. The incident involved Air India flight AI2732, bound for Coimbatore, and IndiGo flight 6E791, arriving from Hyderabad.
According to reports, a prominent aviation journalist took to X, expressing concern following the collision at the airport. "Serious safety concern at @CSMIA_Official Mumbai Airport yesterday putting 100s of life at risk" Gor tweeted.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the incident, asking both airlines to submit their reports. According to sources, the Air India aircraft was pushing back for takeoff when the IndiGo plane, which had just landed, collided with it.
In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "On February 3, 2026, IndiGo flight 6E791 from Hyderabad was taxiing after landing when the incident occurred. We are working with the authorities to understand the circumstances."
The Mumbai airport, one of India's busiest aviation hubs, handles hundreds of aircraft movements daily across its two intersecting runways. However, the incident has led to growing concerns about safety protocols and air traffic management at the airport.
Published On: 3 February 2026 at 22:03 IST