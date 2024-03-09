A video of the tusker entering the locality is circulating on social media platform X. | Image: X/@prajna_gr

Kodagu: Panic gripped Kodagu district of Karnataka after a wild tusker made a surprise visit to Ponnampet locality on Saturday morning. A video of the tusker entering the locality is circulating on social media platform X. In the video, people can be seen running after spotting the elephant.

The tusker made its way through the Kunda road, the forest college paddy field APCMS garden and the main road was also seen going back the same way that it had entered. Usually, the elephants are found in the coffee plantations of the nearby forest area.

The video was shared by @prajna_gr user on social media platform X. Soon after receiving information, the forest department sent personnel to send the elephant back to its natural habitat.

Meanwhile, there were several incidents where elephants ventured into residential areas neighbouring Kerala.

On February 17, a 50-year-old in Pupally in Wayanad was killed in an wild elephant attack.

Earlier in a similar incident on February 10, a wild elephant entered the premises of a house and killed a 45 year old man in Mananthavady in Wayanad district.

Leaders of various political parties started a twelve-hour protest in Wayanad on February 17 morning following the death of a 50-year-old man who was attacked by wild elephants.

(With ANI inputs)

