Panic Grips Chandigarh After Triple Cylinder Explosion In Residential Building, 3 Critically Injured

Chandigarh: A major accident was reported from Sector-45 in Chandigarh after three gas cylinders exploded one after another inside a residential building, leaving at least three people critically injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the first blast triggered panic across the locality before two more powerful explosions followed within minutes. Residents said that the impact was so intense that walls of nearby houses shook, while the sound of the blasts was heard from far away.

Soon after the explosions, chaos gripped the area as people rushed out of their homes in fear. Thick smoke and debris spread across the spot, with several individuals feared trapped under the rubble.

Fire brigade teams and police officials immediately rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. After strenuous efforts, those trapped under the debris were pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital. Sources said the condition of some of the injured remains critical.

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Police have now cordoned off the entire area and begun an investigation into the incident.

The blasts have also raised serious questions over safety violations in residential areas. Locals alleged that a large number of gas cylinders had been illegally stored inside the building and claimed that a black-market gas cylinder operation was being run from the premises.

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