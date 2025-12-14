Panic Grips Punjab's Amritsar As Scooter Rider Opens Fire Injuring Two; Probe Underway

New Delhi: A shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Punjab's Amritsar left two people injured, sparking panic among residents. The victims, a man and a woman, were admitted to a local hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Eyewitnesses, while recounting the horror, said the incident occurred when the male victim, who works as a labourer, visited a nearby salon and a scooter approached from the side, and the rider reportedly fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

The injured man, upon being questioned, told authorities that he has no known enmity with anyone and said the incident has left him in shock.

Meanwhile, police are reviewing the CCTV footage from the area and questioning witnesses to identify and apprehend the shooter.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the assailant left the scene immediately after the attack. A police officer said that they are investigating the incident from all angles and reviewing the CCTV footage, and speaking to witnesses to get in more information and the arrest will be made soon.

The shooting has raised concerns about law and order in the neighbourhood, with locals urging authorities to take swift action. Police have assured residents that the matter is being taken seriously and that justice will be served. Authorities are also providing support to the affected families while continuing their efforts to track down the accused.