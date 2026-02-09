'Will Become Khalistan': Panic Grips Delhi As Several Schools Get Bomb Threats, Massive Search On

New Delhi: A wave of bomb threats targeted at least nine schools across Delhi on Monday morning, sparking a massive security operation and the immediate evacuation of students and staff as a safety measure.

As per reports, the threatening calls were received in a tight window between 8:30 am and 9:00 am.

In response, coordinated teams from the Delhi Police, fire services, and specialized bomb disposal units were rushed to the affected campuses. Comprehensive anti-sabotage checks and safety inspections are currently being carried out at all locations.

As a safety measure, students and faculty were promptly evacuated. While authorities have confirmed that no suspicious items have been detected thus far, a comprehensive investigation is underway to identify the origin of the calls.

Advertisement

List of Schools affected

The security alerts affected several prominent institutions across the city, including Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, and Cambridge School branches in both New Friends Colony (NFC) and Srinivaspuri.

The Rohini area saw a high concentration of threats, with Venkateshwar School, CM School, and Bal Bharati Public School all receiving calls.

Advertisement

Other schools placed on high alert include DTA School in INA, Jaspal Kaur Public School in Shalimar Bagh, Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar, Ahlcon International School in East Delhi, Air force school in Lodhi road

and KR Mangalam school.

What The Email Said

According to authorities, the threatening emails contained the following specific claims and inflammatory language which read, ‘Delhi will be transformed into Khalistan.’ It further added, “In memory of Afzal Guru, bomb blasts will be carried out across schools.”

Adding to the threat, it read, "Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar are identified as enemies of Khalistan."

3 Schools Receive Bomb Threats

Ealier this month, three prominent schools in Jalandhar received anonymous bomb threats via email.

According to police sources, the threatening emails were sent to Cambridge International School in Urban Estate, Police DAV School, and MGM School.

The messages reportedly contained political statements and warnings of explosions when the Prime Minister was present in the district.

Pattern of Threats

In another case, nearly 26 schools in Chandigarh received similar emails, which were later debunked as hoaxes after thorough searches.

Investigations into those incidents revealed that the emails often used Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to mask the sender's identity.