Panic In Jaipur As Rajasthan Assembly, Local Sessions And High Courts Receive Bomb Threat

Jaipur: A series of bomb threats targeted Rajasthan, including the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the Rajasthan High Court, and the local Sessions Court, which prompted security agencies to be on high alert on Monday.

The threats, delivered via email, triggered immediate evacuations and massive search operations across the state capital’s most sensitive high-security zones.

The incident came to light during the morning hours when official email accounts of the court administrations received messages claiming that explosives had been planted within the buildings.

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Shortly thereafter, a similar threat was reported regarding the State Assembly premises.