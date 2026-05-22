Panic Plot? CCTV Captures Man Throwing Object At Kolkata’s Howrah Station, Sparks Sabotage Suspicion

New Delhi: A major security scare unfolded at Kolkata’s Howrah Railway Station after CCTV footage allegedly captured a suspect throwing a packet-like object near the cab road area moments before a fire and smoke incident triggered panic during peak passenger hours.

Security agencies, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF), have now launched a massive investigation into what is increasingly being viewed as a possible sabotage attempt targeting the Indian Railways.

According to preliminary findings, the suspicious act occurred shortly before smoke and fire were reported in a coach of the Mithila Express. The CCTV footage reportedly shows an unidentified individual deliberately tossing an object in the area, immediately followed by flames and thick smoke, sparking chaos among commuters and railway staff.

Authorities suspect the incident may have been aimed at creating panic and potentially triggering a stampede-like situation at one of the country’s busiest railway terminals. The timing of the act - during heavy passenger movement - has further intensified concerns among security agencies.

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The incident comes amid recent intelligence inputs warning that the railway network could emerge as a vulnerable target for coordinated disruptive activities. Investigators are now probing whether the act was carried out by an individual or linked to a larger network attempting to destabilise public safety and disrupt railway operations.

The Railway Protection Force, along with local police and intelligence agencies, is currently analysing CCTV footage and tracking the identity and movement of the suspect seen in the video. Security checks and surveillance measures have also been intensified at major railway stations across the country following the incident.

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