New Delhi: Following the violent clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain where 11 buses were vandalised and shops were damaged yesterday, the Tarana Police Station area was again gripped by fresh unrest last night as a series of arson attacks broke out following renewed local tensions.

Unidentified vandals targeted private property under the cover of darkness, most notably at a timber yard where attackers used petrol to ignite a massive blaze.

The fire gutted the facility, while nearby, two vehicles parked in the vicinity of the Kilah Mosque were also torched, adding to the night’s chaos.

Financial loss worth lakhs

The owner of the destroyed timber yard, Mohammad Aneef, recounted a harrowing scene, stating that he had only stepped away briefly when two to three young men arrived with a petrol canister. The group reportedly targeted machinery, tyres, and various stored goods, causing a total financial loss estimated between Rs 80,000- 90,000.

Advertisement

What CCTV footage shows

Emergency services responded swiftly, with the fire brigade arriving on-site to extinguish the flames before they could spread to neighboring structures. Local police have since cordoned off the affected areas and launched a formal investigation. While officers are currently scouring CCTV footage from the surrounding streets to identify the suspects, the perpetrators remain at large. A massive manhunt is underway as authorities work to restore order and prevent further violence in the region.

Authorities Try to Snack Away the Tension

Meanwhile, in a classic display of "nothing to see here," the SP and the Collector were spotted staged at a Tarana market snack shop, munching on samosas in a high-stakes attempt to project an air of total normalcy.

Advertisement

While the scent of petrol may still be fresh in the air, SP Pradeep Sharma assured onlookers, between bites, that the situation is perfectly fine, noting that FIRs have been filed and 18 individuals are already in custody.

Not to be outdone in the performance of calm, Collector Roshan Singh chimed in, insisting that peace and order remain the top priority, even as the heavy police presence suggests the "normalcy" might be a bit more fragile than their snack break implies.

Last night's unrest

The arson attack follows January 23rd unrest where tensions flared in Tarana town of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Thursday evening after a minor dispute over yielding the road escalated into violent clashes involving two communities. At least eleven buses were vandalized, multiple individuals were injured, and the local market was temporarily closed as a result of the unrest.

The incident started when a Bajrang Dal member and a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) pracharak and his friend argued with members of the minority group, according to police and local sources. The two were allegedly beaten with rods when the argument descended into violence. One of them had a head injury and instantly passed out. Afterwards, both were admitted to a hospital for medical care.

Reports of the assault spread quickly in the area, sparking anger among members of Hindu organisations and local residents.

The protest led to traffic disruptions and forced shopkeepers to close their shops as a precaution, bringing business activity in parts of the town to a halt.

Eleven buses that were parked in various Tarana locales were damaged by miscreants during the disturbance. Transport operators suffered losses as a result of broken windows and damaged body panels.