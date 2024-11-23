Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Alibag, Shrivardhan, Mahad Assembly Constituencies Election Results 2024 LIVE

Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Pen, Alibag, Shrivardhan, Mahad Assembly Constituencies Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes for the Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Pen, Alibag, Shrivardhan, and Mahad Assembly constituencies in the Raigad district begins at 8 AM today. These 7 constituencies, part of the Raigad District, saw a tight contest between Mahayuti and MVA candidates, with each constituency witnessing intense campaigning.

As the counting for the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 begins today to decide on who will take charge of the state, the Raigad district draws focus, which is known to play a crucial factor in the future of the political landscape, which will shape the outcome of the state.

With the beginning of the counting of the votes, all eyes will be on these key constituencies in Raigad, where early trends are expected to hint at the parties gaining momentum to the power of the state.

Stay tuned with Republic World Digital for live updates on the election results, as we track the outcomes across Raigad and Maharashtra. Keep following for real-time updates and analysis.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Panvel Assembly Constituency

The Panvel constituency, in the Raigad district, which also comprises a part of the Panvel tehsil, is part of the Maval Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency saw a major battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MLA Prashant Thakur and the PWPI candidate, Balaram Dattatrey Patil.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, in Panvel, sitting MLA Prashant Ramsheth Thakur defeated PWPI candidate Haresh Manohar Keni by a margin of 92,730 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Karjat Assembly Constituency

The Karjat constituency, in the Raigad district, is part of the Maval Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency saw a major battle between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Nitin Nandkumar Sawant, Independent candidate Sudhakar Ghare and the sitting MLA and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS) leader Mahendra Thorve.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Karjat, sitting Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve defeated NCP leader Suresh Lad in a tight contest.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Uran Assembly Constituency

The Uran Assembly constituency located in Raigad district and comprises the entire Uran tehsil and parts of the Khalapur and Panvel tehsils of the district, is part of the Maval Lok Sabha constituency. In Uran, the major electoral fight is between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Manohar Gajanan Bhoir, PWPI candidate Pritam Mhatre and sitting BJP MLA Mahesh Baldi.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Uran, the sitting MLA, Mahesh Baldi defeated Shiv Sena candidate as an Independent contestant. However, Baldi later joined the BJP.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Pen Assembly Constituency

The Pen Assembly constituency is located in the Raigad district. It is also a part of the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. The key contestants in Pen are BJP leader and sitting MLA Ravisheth Patil, PWPI leader Atul Nandkumar Mhatre and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prasad Bhoir.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Pen, BJP MLA Ravisheth Patil defeated the then PWPI candidate and MLA Dhairyashil Patil by a margin of 24,051 votes. However, Dhairyshil Patil later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2023.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Alibag Assembly Constituency

The Alibag Assembly constituency comes in the Raigad district of the Konkan division. A delimitation was implemented by the government in 2008, as a result, the constituency got tehsils like Alibag, Murud, Roha (Part) and Revenue Circle Chanere. The constituency is a part of the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

This year's assembly election in Alibag saw a three-cornered contest between PWPI candidate Chitralekha Patil (Chiutai), Shiv Sena leader Mahendra Dalvi and Independent Chotamshet Bhoir, who is a BJP rebel.

In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly election in Alibag, PWPI MLA Meenakshi Patil defeated Congress Madhukar Thakur by a margin of 24,148 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Shrivardhan Assembly Constituency

The Shrivardhan Assembly constituency in the Raigad district comes under the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency itself. In Shrivardhan, a tight electoral fight was seen between the NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction leader and sitting MLA Aditi Tatkare and NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Anil Dattaram Navgane.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Shrivardhan, sitting MLA Aditi Sunil Tatkare defeated Shiv Sena candidate Vinod Ramchandra Ghosalkar by a margin of 39,621 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Mahad Assembly Constituency

The Mahad Assembly constituency located in the Raigad district, is a part of the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. In Mahad, the key battle is between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Snehal Jagtap and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader and sitting MLA Maruti Bharatshet Gogawale.

Bharatshet Gogawale is a Shiv Sena politician from Raigad district, who has been elected for three consecutive terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2009, 2014 and 2019 with 1.2 lakh votes.