'Papa, Can't Bear The Pain:' 44-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Dies After 8-Hour Wait At Canada Hospital

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 44-year-old man died of suspected cardiac arrest after he reportedly did not receive any treatment for several hours at a hospital in Canada's Edmonton.

The victim, identified as Prashant Sreekumar, complained about severe chest pains while at work on December 22, following which he was rushed to the Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

Shockingly, the victim was kept in the waiting area of the hospital for more than eight hours, stated reports.

The victim's family, while narrating the tragic ordeal, stated that Prashant complained about the chest pains and was rushed to the medical facility by his client, following which he was checked in at triage and then took a seat in the waiting room.

The victim's father Kumar Sreekumar reached the hospital after learning about the case. The victim told his father, "Papa, I cannot bear the pain," as per reports.

Pain Was 15 out of 10

Narrating about the incident, the victim's father said that Prashant described his pain as 15 out of 10, following which the hospital staff did an electrocardiogram (ECG) on him to check his heart's function, but told the patient and his family that there was nothing of significance, and they were kept waiting.

Even though the victim's blood pressure kept on increasing, the the staff offered some Tylenol to Sreekumar for his pain.

“It went up, up, and up…”

The victim's father, describing the blood pressure said, "It went up, up, and up. To me, it was through the roof," and added that he was finally called into the treatment area after waiting more than eight hours.

Kumar Sreekumar said, "After sitting maybe 10 seconds, he looked at me, he got up and put his hand on his chest and just crashed," stated reports.

Following the chaos, the nurses began to call for help and tried to bring him back to senses, but in vain as Prashant, father of three, died of an apparent cardiac arrest.

The Grey Nuns Hospital, meanwhile, told a publication that while they offer their sympathy to the patient's family and friends, they wouldn't comment on the specifics of patient care because of privacy.