'Papa, We Just Crashed...': 19-Year-Old Boy After Man Killed In Thar-i20 Crash In Goa | VIDEO

Assagao: Mystery behind that fatal crash between a Thar and an i20 in Goa continues to shroud the investigation into who was responsible for the accident. Meanwhile, a video from the crash site has surfaced showing a 19-year-old occupant of the Thar calling his father in panic just shortly after the crash.

The video, which is widely being circulated online, shows the teenager, Shaurya Goyal, talking on phone as passers-by surrounded the two vehicles. The teenager was heard saying, “Papa…chauraha tha…Mai saamne se aa raha tha…Ek banda dusre side se aa raha tha and we just crashed. (Papa, I was at the roundabout. I was coming from one side. Another driver was coming….We suddenly crashed.)”

After informing his father about the crash, the teenager was seen getting into the driver's seat. Locals objected as he started the car, to which he clarified that he was jus parking it on the side of the road. A girl sitting on the passenger's seat was seen hiding her face as locals shot the video. Shaurya and three girls were travelling in the rented car when the accident took place.

The mishap led to the death of a 65-year-old occupant of the i20 car. The victim, who died on the spot, has been identified as Bhagatram Sharma from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He was holidaying in Goa when he tragically met his end. A woman and a five-year-old child, who was also in the i20, survived the crash.

Who Was Driving The Car?

Shaurya Goyal, who is a resident of Delhi's Hauz Khas, has been arrested by police for rash driving and negligent driving causing death. However, eyewitnesses have claimed that a woman was driving the car when the accident took place. It is being speculated that Shaurya switched seats with the woman so that she would not be held accountable for the accident. However, the exact sequence of events is not yet clear.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to ascertain who was driving the car when the fatal crash took place.

