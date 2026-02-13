Pappu Yadav To Walk Out Of Jail Today As Patna Court Grants Bail In 3 Cases

Patna: Independent MP Pappu Yadav is set to walk out of the jail today (Friday) as a special court in Patna has granted him bail in three separate cases filed against him. The development comes three days after the Purnea MP secured bail in a 1995 property dispute case, but remained behind bars due to other pending cases.

After being granted relief by the court today, Pappu Yadav's official social media handle tweeted, “Satyamev Jayate! He will always fight for justice and fairness. He has never tolerated injustice-wrongdoing, nor will he ever!"

The MP was arrested last week from his residence in Patna in the property dispute case. The case was registered 31 years ago at Gardanibagh police station in Patna based on a complaint filed by Vinod Bihari Lal, who alleged that his residential house was taken on rent through misrepresentation, as the actual purpose of the lease was concealed at the time of the agreement. According to the complaint, the property was later used as a Member of Parliament’s office, which Lal claimed he had neither been informed about nor consented to.

When police reached Pappu Yadav's residence to arrest him in the case, a high drama unfolded as several of his supporters and media persons gathered there while the politician remained adamant to not go with the police. He said, “I have doubt that these people might have killed me.” Refusing to go with the police, Yadav added that he was ready for house arrest. He said, “I will go straight to the Court. I will not go to the police station. If they want, they can house arrest me…Police reached here in civil uniform like criminals. I thought they had come to kill me. Is this a criminal's house?…There was a case registered around 35 years ago, and the police came to arrest me in connection with that case.”

Despite his resistance, police arrested him and a fresh case was filed against him for disrupting government work.

Developing…