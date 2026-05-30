Para Athlete Chirag Tyagi Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Ghaziabad, Hole Found On Back
National para athlete Chirag Tyagi was found dead at Sai Upvan under Kotwali police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday, police said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Ghaziabad: National para athlete Chirag Tyagi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Sai Upvan under Kotwali police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday, police said. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Kotwali Sachin Kumar, Tyagi had left his Delhi hostel in the morning for his village, Basantpur Sathli in Muradnagar.
Police said a hole was found on Tyagi's back. However, they added it was not immediately clear whether the injury was caused by a bullet or a blow from another object. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination.
Officials said police were informed about the incident at around 7 pm. An investigation has been launched to determine the mysterious circumstances surrounding Tyagi's death.
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