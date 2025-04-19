Paradrop Him In Pak: Internet Not Happy With ex-RAW chief AS Dulat's India-Pakistan Talks Remark

Former R&AW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat speaks at the launch of his book, "The Chief Minister and The Spy", in New Delhi. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Former RAW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat, on the day of the launch of his new book ‘The Chief Minister and The Spy’, suggested that India and Pakistan should resume talks. Dulat's remark, who has held one of the most important and responsible positions in country's intelligence agencies, has called for India-Pakistan talks knowing that the Centre has a clear policy towards Islamabad that terror and talks cannot go together.

AS Dulat has said it's his opinion that India and Pakistan should talk adding if they enter discussions, things will come out and will be solved.

“There should be no problem in holding talks,” he said.

When asked to respond to Pakistan's continuous support to cross-border terrorism, AS Dulat reiterated saying thats why there should be talks.

"If there are talks, something will come out. Things come out when there are talks, there can be something good. This relationship with Pakistan won't end through guns and war. So, what's the harm in talking? I'm not saying we should give or take something, but talk. What's the harm in talking?" AS Dulat said.

Ex-RAW AS Dulat, has served in the Intelligence Bureau and comes with a long experience of working in and on Kashmir. He made these remarks on the sidelines of the launch event of his new book.

However, Dulat's remarks didn't go down well with people as many took to social media platforms and expressed their disagreement with the former Indian chief, even questioning his knowledge and understanding of the India-Pakistan issue.

A user named XYZ ABC wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Yes India and Pakistan should talk. But that has to be after of PoK & complete cessation of hostilities and terrorism from Pakistan side.”

Another user named Sumeet Mukherjee advised and said, “Better para drop him in Pakistan. He was the RAW chief.”

An X user Goutam said that he has given enough advice and opinion. Now time for rest. Let the people incharge of situation to handle the matter.

A user named Uranium on X wrote, “I shudder to think this guy was the spy chief.”

Raj Rajawat, an X user also took to X and said, “Please keep your advice with you. We don’t want any relation with Pakis.”

X user Rajat Pachauri said, “There should be a case study on Congress why they love Pakistan so much irrespective of how Pakistanis think about us. They openly hate Hindus and claim to Gazwa-e-Hind but still Congress and its followers don't consider them as our enemy. For them Sanatan Dharma is dangerous.”

A user named Barney wrote on X, “these clowns were heading the important spy agency... wonder why we had so many failures and fail to detect any of the terror acts from Pakistan.”

One another user on micro-blogging site X, LS said asked, “talk about what? They will vacate PoK. That's it. No other talks are needed. You don't talk to supremacist narcissistic religious who have a history of belligerence. The only solution is change in geography.”

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shutdown a Pakistani journalist who asked him about solving out at the Kashmir problem.

EAM Jaishankar responded with a perfect reply saying that in Kashmir, India has done a good job solving most of it. He thinks removing Article 370 was one step. Then, restoring growth, economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two. Holding elections, which were done with a very high turnout, was step number three.