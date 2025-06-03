Vande Bharat Train Popularity Goes International, Paraguay Shows Interest in Importing India's Indigenously Built Semi High Speed Train

New Delhi: Paraguay's President Santiago Peña has expressed keen interest in importing India’s Vande Bharat trains, marking a potential expansion of India's railway technology on the global stage.

Paraguay Shows Interest in Importing Vande Bharat Trains

High-Level Discussions on Rail Cooperation

During a meeting on Monday, India’s Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeIT), Ashwini Vaishnaw, met with President Peña to explore opportunities for railway collaboration. Alongside discussions on importing Vande Bharat trains, Paraguay also invited India to join the Central Bi-Oceanic Railway Corridor project, which aims to connect the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Social Media Post

Taking to X, Vaishnaw shared details of the meeting, stating: "Called on President H.E. Mr. @SantiPenap of Paraguay. Paraguay has expressed keen interest in importing India's Vande Bharat trains and has invited India to join the Central Bi-Oceanic Railway Corridor project (connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans)."

Vande Bharat Beacon of ‘Make in India’

The Vande Bharat Express, first launched on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route, is a flagship project under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, the train was developed entirely in-house within 18 months, showcasing India's engineering prowess.

Vande Bharat Key Features

The Vande Bharat Express boasts a maximum speed of 160 kmph, offering Shatabdi-style travel classes but with enhanced facilities. Key features include:

Intelligent braking system for smoother acceleration and deceleration

Automatic doors in all coaches

GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system

On-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment

Comfortable seating, with rotating chairs in the executive class