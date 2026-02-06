Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi Interacts With Over 4 Crore Students, How & Where to Watch

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi to Interact With Over 4 Crore Students, How & Where to Watch | Image: Republic

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 brings Prime Minister Narendra Modi in direct conversation with students, parents and teachers across the country, focusing on exam preparation, stress management and confidence-building ahead of board exams. With over 4.5 crore registrations, the annual interactive programme continues to serve as a key platform for addressing academic pressure and student well-being.

The nationwide interaction is being broadcast across television and digital platforms, allowing students from across the country to participate and gain insights on approaching exams with confidence and clarity.