Updated 6 February 2026 at 10:38 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi Interacts With Over 4 Crore Students, How & Where to Watch
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 features Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students, parents and teachers on exam preparation, stress management and academic confidence. The nationwide programme has drawn over 4.5 crore registrations this year.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 brings Prime Minister Narendra Modi in direct conversation with students, parents and teachers across the country, focusing on exam preparation, stress management and confidence-building ahead of board exams. With over 4.5 crore registrations, the annual interactive programme continues to serve as a key platform for addressing academic pressure and student well-being.
The nationwide interaction is being broadcast across television and digital platforms, allowing students from across the country to participate and gain insights on approaching exams with confidence and clarity.
6 February 2026 at 10:35 IST
Students Perform Self-Composed Songs During Pariksha Pe Charcha
Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction at the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, students presented self-composed songs reflecting their thoughts on learning and exams.
6 February 2026 at 10:34 IST
What PM Modi Said on Maintaining Focus During Studies?
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Speaking on staying focused, PM Modi said distractions are natural but can be managed with discipline and balance. He encouraged students to set achievable goals, follow structured routines and give full attention to one task at a time, stressing that focus improves when learning is driven by interest rather than fear.
6 February 2026 at 10:31 IST
PM Modi Urges Students to Trust Their Own Learning Pattern
Addressing a student’s query on differing advice from parents and teachers, PM Modi said every student has a unique learning pattern. Some study better early in the morning, while others perform best at different times. He urged students to first understand and trust their own rhythm, while selectively adopting advice that helps them improve.
6 February 2026 at 10:37 IST
PM Modi on Skills vs Marks: Balance Is the Real Key
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Responding to a student’s question during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 on whether skills matter more than marks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said progress lies in balance. He stressed that academics, skills and hobbies should grow together, adding that no single aspect should dominate a student’s journey.
6 February 2026 at 10:25 IST
Teachers Should Stay One Step Ahead of Students, Says PM Modi
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Addressing concerns about students falling behind in class, PM Modi said teachers must maintain a pace that remains accessible to learners. “Teachers should ensure that their pace is only one step ahead of students so learning stays easy and engaging”, he said.
6 February 2026 at 10:25 IST
PM Modi on Conflicting Advice From Parents and Teachers
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: When asked why parents and teachers often offer different guidance, PM Modi said such differences persist throughout life. He urged students to first understand their own learning patterns, while remaining open to advice that helps them improve and grow.
6 February 2026 at 10:16 IST
PM Modi’s Interaction Begins at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live interaction with students, parents and teachers under Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 has begun at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, marking the start of today’s nationwide engagement on exam preparation and stress management.
6 February 2026 at 09:57 IST
How to Download Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Certificate
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Participants in PPC 2026 - including students, parents and teachers, can download their digital participation certificates from the event’s official portals after the programme concludes. The certificate typically becomes available through the MyGov or MoE portal using registration details submitted earlier.
6 February 2026 at 10:13 IST
PPC 2026 Focuses on Stress-Free Exam Mindset and Holistic Learning
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: This year’s edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha emphasises helping students remain calm and confident before board exams, with discussions planned on stress management, exam strategies and personal growth.
6 February 2026 at 09:55 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Where and How to Watch Live
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be telecast live at 10 am on February 6, with viewers able to tune in via Doordarshan channels including DD National, DD News and DD India, as well as the Prime Minister’s official YouTube channel and other social media streams.
6 February 2026 at 09:52 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Themes Include ‘Make Exams a Celebration’
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Among the key focus areas highlighted for this year’s event are transforming exams into celebrations, recognising freedom fighters’ contributions, and reinforcing broader social messages on environment and cleanliness.
6 February 2026 at 09:51 IST
Record Participation Expected at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The ninth edition of PPC has recorded over 4.5 crore registrations from students, parents and teachers across India, surpassing previous participation figures and underlining the initiative’s widespread reach.
6 February 2026 at 10:19 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi to Address Over 4 Crore Students
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers today at 10 am as part of the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, a national programme aimed at promoting stress-free board exam preparation and holistic learning.
