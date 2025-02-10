Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Inspires Students to Become True Leaders, Says 'Respect Can't be Demanded'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, urging them to stay focused and highlighting how to become a leader. Furthermore, addressing exam-related anxieties, he advised students to pursue studies for holistic development rather than just grades.

Speaking to the students, PM Modi said, "... You have to focus your mind to know how to challenge yourself... A leader becomes a leader when he practices what he preaches and understands the issues of the people... Respect cannot be demanded...You have to change yourself and your behaviour will gain respect for you... People will accept your behaviour, they will not accept your preachings..."

Urging students to remain stress-free during the exam season, PM said, "Our society is such that low grades create a tense environment in the house... You have pressure but you have to prepare yourself without worrying about it... And you have to keep challenging yourself..."