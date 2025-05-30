Indian Diaspora in Paris Lauds Operation Sindoor, Organises Tiranga Rally To Support India's Counter-Terror Action

Paris: The Indian diaspora in Paris organised a Tiranga Rally to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor which was undertaken to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack after Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally killed 26 innocent civilians, who were vacationing in Kashmir.

An excited Indian diaspora member Kavita Singh lauded the Indian government and armed forces for Operation Sindoor saying, “I have been living in France for the last 21 years... We have gathered here to thank India - the government, the administration, and foremost, we want to thank our Armed forces. This event is to thank our forces...”

Another member of the Indian-French community said, “We have gathered here to celebrate our victory today. The last time we met here was to protest and demand justice for the victims of Pahalgam... We have full faith on the Indian Army. The India of today is a self-reliant one... This is a victory for us...”

A resident of Paris, Joginder Kumar, who is also the President of the Franco-Indian Association, said, “We have gathered here to pay our tributes to the martyrs and celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. We have taught a lesson to Pakistan and we hope they will not dare to do something like this again...”

Operation Sindoor not over yet, yet to achieve PoK, says Actor Mukesh Khanna

Meanwhile, in another event, Actor Mukesh Khanna, who participated in the 'Bharat Zindabad Yatra,' said, “All Hindus across the country should do what Ramdas Athwale has done. 'Pakistan Murdabad' should be echoed everywhere. 'Operation Sindoor is the answer to what Pakistan has done in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor has not stopped yet, and it is still going on... There is a lot to do. If you achieve one thing, that is, the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), everyone will praise you.”

On questions being raised by opposition leaders with regard to India's anti-terror operation, Mukesh Khanna said, "I'd say they are not patriots... They have to speak against whatever the BJP does... Those are idiots who are saying that the Operation Sindoor should not be done."

Why India conducted Operation Sindoor?

The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistan-backed terrorists singled out and shot dead Hindu tourists who had gone to Kashmir to spend vacations with their families. The brutal terror attack took place on April 22.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces bombarded several terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating over 100 terrorists and reducing their terror infrastructure to rubble.