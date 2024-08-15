Published 18:21 IST, August 15th 2024
Parivarvaad And Missed Opportunities: A Critical Look At Rajiv Gandhi’s Independence Day Speeches
A critical look at Rajiv Gandhi's Independence Day speeches shows that they never talked about inspiring people, or presented their government report cards.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A critical look at Rajiv Gandhi's Independence Day speeches | Image: BCCL, File photo
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
18:17 IST, August 15th 2024