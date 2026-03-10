Parliament Budget Session: 10 Hours Allotted To Debate No Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker

New Delhi: Congress MP Mohammad Jawed on Tuesday moved the resolution to table the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

More than 50 MPs stood in favour of moving the resolution, following which, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who is in the Chair, granted the leave, i.e. permission to the Congress MP.

Jagdambika Pal said that 10 hours have been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution.

Ahead of the voting on the resolution, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi sparked a debate on the appointment of the Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said the government has not appointed the Deputy Speaker for the last several years, created constitutional vacuum. Questioning Jagdambika Pal's authority, he said, "You were appointed by the Speaker of Lok Sabha." He added that the House should elect a person who will preside over the proceedings during the resolution debate.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nishikant Dubey said that the opposition's objections were "baseless."

Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju also backed Nishikant Dubey on the matter, saying "there was no need to raise the issue."

A total of 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. Congress MP Jawed, reading the resolution, also mentioned that the Speaker falsely alleged that the Opposition women MPs were planning a physical attack on the Prime Minister.

According to sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the House during the discussion.