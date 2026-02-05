Updated 5 February 2026 at 17:25 IST
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Replies To President’s Address in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Uproar
Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition. Lok Sabha faces repeated adjournments over protests, banners, and placards. Track minute-by-minute update , key remarks, and political reactions.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Parliament witnessed fresh disruptions today, with the Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon shortly after proceedings began amid protests by Opposition members.
In the Rajya Sabha, a heated argument broke out between the government and the Opposition. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling side of not allowing Rahul Gandhi to speak earlier in the House.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the claim and said the House functions according to rules, not anyone’s wishes, and belongs to everyone. He stated the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had been given around 40 minutes by the Speaker but repeatedly spoke beyond the rules, adding it was wrong to say Rahul Gandhi was prevented from speaking.
BJP president JP Nadda also attacked the Opposition, saying the Prime Minister was ready to reply to issues raised in the Lok Sabha but the House was not allowed to function.
Opposition members also staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, but the House continued its proceedings.
5 February 2026 at 17:24 IST
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: ‘Let Kharge Sloganeer While Sitting’, Says PM Modi Amid Rajya Sabha Chaos
5 February 2026 at 17:22 IST
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: PM Modi Says India Moving Fast On Path Of ‘Viksit Bharat’
5 February 2026 at 17:14 IST
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: ‘Tanaashahi Nahi Chalegi’: Opposition Raises Slogans During PM Modi’s Speech
5 February 2026 at 17:25 IST
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Ravishankar Prasad Backs Speaker, Slams Opposition For Blocking PM In Lok Sabha
5 February 2026 at 17:21 IST
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Opposition MPs walkout from Rajya Sabha as PM Modi continues his reply on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address
5 February 2026 at 17:13 IST
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, in Rajya Sabha.
5 February 2026 at 17:12 IST
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: PM Modi replies to motion of thanks in Rajya Sabha; oppn creates ruckus
5 February 2026 at 17:11 IST
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to Speak in Rajya Sabha Shortly.
