Parliament Budget Session LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Replies To President’s Address in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Uproar | Image: Republic

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Parliament witnessed fresh disruptions today, with the Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon shortly after proceedings began amid protests by Opposition members.

In the Rajya Sabha, a heated argument broke out between the government and the Opposition. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling side of not allowing Rahul Gandhi to speak earlier in the House.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the claim and said the House functions according to rules, not anyone’s wishes, and belongs to everyone. He stated the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had been given around 40 minutes by the Speaker but repeatedly spoke beyond the rules, adding it was wrong to say Rahul Gandhi was prevented from speaking.

BJP president JP Nadda also attacked the Opposition, saying the Prime Minister was ready to reply to issues raised in the Lok Sabha but the House was not allowed to function.

Opposition members also staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, but the House continued its proceedings.