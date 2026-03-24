Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha to Take Up Key Business; PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha Today On West Asia War

New Delhi: With the second leg of the Parliament Budget session set to resume today, the Lok Sabha will take up key legislative and procedural business, including Question Hour, tabling of official papers, and presentation of committee reports.

This will be followed by the consideration of any pending government business carried over from the revised agenda of the previous sitting, indicating that unfinished legislative matters may be taken up for discussion and disposal.

Several Union Ministers will lay official papers on the Table of the House. These will include representatives from multiple ministries such as Culture, Education, Finance, Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Corporate Affairs.

In addition to routine business, a significant report related to women's safety will be presented. The Fourth Report of the Committee on the Empowerment of Women for the year 2025-26 will be tabled, focusing on the subject of 'Cyber Crimes and Cyber Safety of Women'. The report will pertain to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

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Further, a statement from the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs will also be laid before the House. The statement will outline the final action taken by the government on recommendations contained in a previous report related to the evaluation of the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today on several aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India's energy security.

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PM Modi made a statement in Lok Sabha on Monday over the West Asia conflict, noting that the situation in the region is "worrisome."