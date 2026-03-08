Parliament Budget Session Set to Resume Tomorrow. Will Speaker Om Birla Be Removed? Here's What to Expect

New Delhi: The second half of the Budget session is all set to resume on Monday (March 9) with a bang. While all eyes are on the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla which will come up for discussion and voting, the war in the Middle East and its associated concerns for India may open up a new front of fierce debates on how India is guarding up to prevent an energy crisis.

Motion to Remove Speaker

In the first half of the Budget session, the Opposition claimed that the Speaker had acted in a partisan manner by denying speaking time to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and suspending several Opposition MPs.

While MPs are expected to vote on the motion which is, in all likelihood, be defeated, given the numbers in the House, it would give an ample opportunity for Opposition parties to discuss the specifics of Birla's conduct and to firmly position their respective party's standpoint ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The removal of the Speaker requires an effective majority, that is, more than 50% of the currently sitting members, which does not include vacancies.

Show of Opposition Unity

The INDIA bloc may use this debate to project their unity ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala, amid signs that there may be cracks in the Opposition alliance.

The Trinamool Congress had earlier decided not to back the resolution. However, it has reportedly changed its stance now and is likely to support the motion. The discussion will also throw open an opportunity for the Congress and DMK to present a show of unity, while negotiations between them over seat-sharing in the Tamil Nadu polls may be going through a rocky patch.

The Congress, which has in recent days, seen several ruptures and cracks within its ranks, has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members, and has asked them to be present in the House for three days.

What All Discussions Can Be Expected

The Opposition is expected to raise several issues in the Parliament like the India-US trade deal, oil imports from Russia, and the Israel–Iran war in the Middle East, as well as the Epstein files.

On the other hand, the treasury benches are likely to counter the Opposition argument, pointing out that it is only using the opportunity for political posturing, and the motion is not related to the functioning of the House.

The central government may also raise the alleged “insult” to President Droupadi Murmu by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the change of venue of the International Santhal Conclave, an issue that has already set off a political whirlwind in the poll-bound state.

The Centre may also target the Congress over the controversial shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Have Such Motions Been Moved In The Past?

Motions seeking the removal of the Speaker have been moved earlier; however its impact was restricted to only questioning the impartiality of the Chair.

In 2024, the Opposition had moved a motion against then Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The motion was dismissed by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.