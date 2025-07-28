Parliament Monsoon Session Day 6 LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Adjourns The Session Till 1 PM, As Opposition Creates Ruckus

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 6 Live: The Lok Sabha is set to hold a special debate today on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.
The debate marks a significant moment in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, which has witnessed repeated disruptions since it began on July 21. A high-voltage discussion is expected, with prominent leaders from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition scheduled to participate.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to open the debate in the Lok Sabha, outlining the government’s position and the strategic response undertaken through Operation Sindoor.
Ahead of the parliament session on Operation Sindoor, three Pakistani terrorist have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Dachigam which falls under Srinagar Police administration.
As Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans and press their demands in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla appealed to them to allow the scheduled debate on Operation Sindoor to proceed. "I request you to let the discussion on Operation Sindoor take place in the House," the Speaker said, urging members to maintain order.
With continued disruptions, the Speaker adjourned the House till 1400 hours (2 PM).
The Lok Sabha will now reconvene at 1 PM, following repeated disruptions by Opposition members who stormed the well of the House and raised slogans. Before the adjournment, Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting MPs to return to their seats and allow the House to function.
The much-anticipated debate on Operation Sindoor, expected to begin at 12 noon with an address by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has been delayed due to the continued ruckus by opposition in the House.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.