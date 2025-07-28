Parliament Monsoon Session Day 6 LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Adjourns The Session Till 1 PM, As Opposition Creates Ruckus

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 6 Live | Image: DD

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 6 Live: The Lok Sabha is set to hold a special debate today on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

The debate marks a significant moment in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, which has witnessed repeated disruptions since it began on July 21. A high-voltage discussion is expected, with prominent leaders from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition scheduled to participate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to open the debate in the Lok Sabha, outlining the government’s position and the strategic response undertaken through Operation Sindoor.



