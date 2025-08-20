LIVE: Amit Shah Tables Bill To Remove PM, CM On Serious Charges, Opposition Tears Bill, House Adjourned

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday voiced support for rules that would remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, or ministers from office if they are arrested on serious criminal charges.

Breaking from his party’s stance on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tharoor said that, while he has not studied the bills in detail, the proposal “seems reasonable.”

“As far as I am concerned, I don’t know those Bills well enough to give you a comment. On the face of it, it seems reasonable that anyone who does anything wrong should be liable to punishment and should not be holding a high constitutional office or a political office. I think that makes sense,” Tharoor told ANI at Parliament.