LIVE: Amit Shah Tables Bill To Remove PM, CM On Serious Charges, Opposition Tears Bill, House Adjourned

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has introduced three new bills in the Lok Sabha aimed at the removal of elected officials who are arrested or detained on serious criminal charges. The proposed legislation, which includes the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, would apply to the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers of Union Territories.
The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 AM tomorrow after Opposition chaos.
As the Lok Sabha resumed, the government rushed through bills seeking the removal of the Prime Minister and chief ministers. This triggered uproar, with the Opposition creating a ruckus inside the House.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised the proposed bills seeking the removal of arrested Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers, describing them as unconstitutional and undemocratic.
Taking to X, he said "Today’s three amendment bills will automatically remove any Minister if detained or kept in custody for 30 days. The govt is turning India into a police state. This is a direct assault separation of powers, and representative democracy."
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, paving the way for setting up a new IIM in Guwahati, Assam. The Bill had received approval in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Following the passage, the Upper House moved on to take up Special Mentions.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned again till 5 PM amid continued uproar during the Monsoon Session, as Opposition members staged protests over the bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Parliament’s Monsoon Session witnessed chaos on Wednesday as Opposition MPs tore copies of the three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. Some members threw paper bits towards Shah, prompting Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House amid loud protests.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday voiced support for rules that would remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, or ministers from office if they are arrested on serious criminal charges.
Breaking from his party’s stance on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tharoor said that, while he has not studied the bills in detail, the proposal “seems reasonable.”
“As far as I am concerned, I don’t know those Bills well enough to give you a comment. On the face of it, it seems reasonable that anyone who does anything wrong should be liable to punishment and should not be holding a high constitutional office or a political office. I think that makes sense,” Tharoor told ANI at Parliament.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly opposed the introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025. He argued that the proposals undermine the principle of separation of powers and weaken the people’s right to elect a government.
Owaisi warned that the legislation would empower executive agencies to act as “judge and executioner” on the basis of flimsy allegations, pushing India towards a “police state.” Calling it a “death nail” for elected governments, he accused the Centre of attempting to erode democratic principles.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 PM during the Parliament’s Monsoon Session following loud protests by the Opposition over the three bills tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The proposed bills introduce new rules for elected officials. They state that if a Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or minister is arrested on serious charges and detained for 30 consecutive days, they must resign by the 31st day. If they fail to do so, they will be automatically removed from their position.
These rules are designed to be applied uniformly across the central government, states, Union Territories, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
Additionally, a separate amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, specifically addresses this issue for the Union Territory. This change would modify Section 54 of the Act.
The constitutional amendment aims to alter Articles 75, 164, and 239AA of the Constitution to implement these new provisions.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tables three bills:
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Opposition is continuing its protest in the Lok Sabha as Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduces three significant bills, including legislation related to elected representatives facing criminal charges.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Responding to accusations from the opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he had previously taken responsibility and resigned from his position in Gujarat.
Shah introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.
It said that a Minister, who is facing allegation of serious criminal offences, arrested and detained in custody, may thwart or hinder the canons of constitutional morality and principles of good governance and eventually diminish the constitutional trust reposed by people in him.
However, there is no provision under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) for removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister who is arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges.
Shah introduces bills to remove PM, CMs, and Ministers detained for 30 days on serious charges. One bill specifically targets J&K, mandating removal if a minister is held for a month for an offense punishable by five or more years in prison.
