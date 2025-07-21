Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Within Minutes Amid Opposition Sloganeering Over Operation Sindoor

Updated 21 July 2025 at 12:04 IST
The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12 noon on Monday following protests and sloganeering by INDIA bloc members demanding a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had convened at 11 AM today, marking the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament after a break of over three and a half months. The proceedings opened with tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the Air India AI-171 plane crash.
Opposition Demands Debate on Operation Sindoor
Soon after the tributes, Speaker Om Birla allowed the commencement of Question Hour in the Lok Sabha. However, opposition members began shouting slogans, demanding a debate on Operation Sindoor.
"The government wants to answer on every issue. The House should function. You have not come here to raise slogans. The House functions as per the rules and regulations. All the issues raised according to the rules will be discussed," Speaker Birla told the protesting members.
As the uproar continued, Speaker Birla adjourned the session till noon.
INDIA Bloc Seeks PM’s Statement, Discussion on SIR in Bihar
The opposition INDIA bloc has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address Parliament on Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump’s claims of having brokered peace between India and Pakistan. They have also called for a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Published 21 July 2025 at 11:53 IST