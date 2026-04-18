Parliament Special Session: Both Houses Adjourned Sine Die As Budget Session Concludes

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament officially drew to a close today as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die.

The conclusion of this session, which began in January and included a rare special sitting in its final days, was marked by intense legislative drama and a significant political defeat for the treasury benches.

As the clock struck 11:00 AM, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar read out their concluding remarks, summarising the session's productivity before adjourning the Houses.

Delimitation Deadlock

The final leg of the session was dominated by the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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The government had convened a special three-day sitting starting April 16 specifically to pass this Bill, which sought to implement the long-awaited 33% reservation for women in legislatures by 2029.

However, the legislation was inextricably linked to a proposal increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 based on the 2011 Census.

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While 298 members voted in favour, it fell short of the mandatory two-thirds majority (352 votes) required for a Constitutional amendment.

The Opposition, united under the INDIA bloc, argued that linking women’s empowerment to seat redistribution was aimed at altering India's electoral map.

Legislative Highlights

Despite the final stalemate, the 2026 Budget Session saw several key milestones:

The Union Budget 2026-27: Passed with a focus on energy transition, lithium-ion manufacturing incentives, and rationalised tax structures.

CAPF Bill: The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, was passed, streamlining deputation and administrative ranks within the forces.

Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill: A major push for "Ease of Living," decriminalising over 700 provisions across 79 Central Acts.