Parliament Washed Out for Third Day Over Disruptions by Opposition on Adani, Sambhal Issues | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Proceedings in Parliament were on Thursday washed out for the third day since the beginning of the Winter Session following disruptions by the opposition over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned within minutes of convening.

The Houses were first adjourned shortly after they met on Thursday and were later adjourned for the day soon after reconvening at 12 noon amid the opposition parties' protests.

Before being adjourned, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution granting extension to the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill till the last day of the Budget Session next year.

The Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions during Question Hour, shortly after Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Chavan took oath as members of the Lower House.

Opposition members gathered in the Well, raising slogans for action against the perpetrators of the violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju flayed the protests, saying, "I condemn the attempts by the Congress and its allies in disrupting the House proceedings." As the opposition protests continued, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's appeals that Parliamentary disruption was not a remedy but a malady which weakened the foundation of India's democracy went unheeded as the opposition members protested.

The proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned within minutes after it met at 12 noon, following one adjournment shortly after 11 am.

Recalling that Wednesday marked a historic milestone -- the beginning of the final quarter-century before India's Constitution turned 100 -- Dhankhar lamented that the House members missed the opportunity to engage in productive dialogue.

"This was a moment for our House of Elders, guided by the spirit of nationalism, to send a powerful message of hope to 1.4 billion Indians, reaffirming our commitment to their dreams and journey towards Viksit Bharat at 2047," he said.

"Yet, with deep regret, I must say we missed this historic opportunity. Where there should have been productive dialogue echoing the collective aspirations of our nation, we fell short of our people's expectations," he lamented.

Dhankhar said the chamber was more than just a house of debate. "It is from where our national spirit has to echo." "Parliamentary disruption is not a remedy but a malady that weakens the very foundation of our democracy. It slides Parliament into irrelevance. The sanctity of this House demands debate, not discord; dialogue, not disruption," he said amid slogan shouting by the opposition members.

Dhankhar said, "We must continue to have our relevance. When we engage in this kind of conduct, we deviate from constitutional ordainment and we turn our back to our duties." The chairman said deviating from constructive discussion was a failure to honour the trust of millions who looked to them as guardians of their democratic aspirations.

"I urge you all to embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue. Let us return to our tradition of thoughtful discussion and deliberation. In this spirit, I request your cooperation in proceeding with today's agenda," Dhankhar said, urging the protesting opposition members to embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue.

Noting that he could not allow the House to sink to irrelevance, he said, "We should not dishonour the spirit of those who gave us this Constitution." However, as the protests continued, the chairman adjourned the House for the day. The Upper House will reconvene at 11 am on Friday.

When the Upper House convened at the start of the day, proceedings were adjourned for nearly 50 minutes till 12 noon as opposition MPs protested against the rejection of adjournment notices for a discussion on the allegations against the Adani Group in the US, and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Shortly after the laying of listed papers in the morning session, Dhankhar said he had received 16 notices for adjournment of scheduled business under Rule 267 of the House.

The chairman said he was rejecting all the notices.

The notices were for discussions on the allegations of corruption against the Adani Group, communal violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and ethnic clashes in Manipur.

While Sanjay Singh (AAP), Randeep Singh Surjewala, Syed Naseer Hussain, Pramod Tiwari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Ranjeet Ranjan and Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi (all Congress) had given notices for discussing the Adani issue, Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sandosh Kumar P and PP Suneer (both CPI) had given notices to discuss the violence in Manipur.

John Brittas and AA Rahim (both CPI M), Ram Gopal Yadav and Ramji Lal Suman (both Samajwadi Party), Abdul Wahab (Indian Union Muslim League) and Hussain (Congress) had given notices for discussing the violence in Sambhal.

With several opposition members still on their feet, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Dhankhar had earlier extended birthday greetings to MPs Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya, Wanweiroy Kharlukhi and Dharmshila Gupta after the House met for the day.

The opposition has been pressing for discussions on allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group and Sambhal violence.