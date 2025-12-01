Updated 1 December 2025 at 09:26 IST
Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off Today: 13 Key Bills on Agenda As Opposition Demands Debate On SIR, Delhi Air Pollution
India's Winter Parliament Session begins today, set to run until Dec 19. The government has listed 13 bills for passage, including key legislation on highways, atomic energy, and a new higher education commission.
New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament begins today at 11 am, marking the start of the 18th Lok Sabha's 6th Session and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha. It will run from December 1 to 19, with 15 sittings over 19 days.
- Thirteen bills are listed for consideration and passage during the session. Key bills include the National Highways Amendment Bill, the Atomic Energy Bill, the Corporate Laws Amendment Bill, the Insurance Laws Amendment Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill 2025.
- Opposition MPs plan to raise issues related to SIR, the Delhi blast, equality, income, pollution and foreign policy. With Delhi NCR facing severe air pollution, opposition parties have demanded that the matter be taken up for discussion and pressed for debates on national security and environmental pollution.
- Trinamool Congress has also strongly raised the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), terming it a "conspiracy to cut the voters".
- Union minister Kiren Rijiju stated the government is prepared to discuss all issues, adding that Parliament “belongs to everyone” and urging parties to maintain the dignity of debate.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha.
- Discussion and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025–26 are scheduled.
- The Manipur GST Bill and the Central Excise Bills have been allotted three hours each for discussion.
- Similarly, the Supplementary Demands for Grants will also get three hours of debate.
- The Health Cess Bill, listed for introduction this week, has been given a six-hour discussion window.
- The government has proposed a ten-hour debate on the ‘Vande Mataram issue’, subject to the Speaker’s final approval.
- The Business Advisory Committee, comprising members from both the ruling and opposition benches, recommends the time allocation for House business.
Earlier, the INDIA bloc floor leaders called a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, even as the government held an all-party meeting a day earlier to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.
The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saw the participation of fifty leaders from thirty-six political parties. After the discussion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had appealed to all floor leaders for cooperation during the Winter Session and reiterated that the government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per the rules of both Houses.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 1 December 2025 at 08:51 IST