Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off Today: 13 Key Bills on Agenda As Opposition Demands Debate On SIR, Delhi Air Pollution

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament begins today at 11 am, marking the start of the 18th Lok Sabha's 6th Session and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha. It will run from December 1 to 19, with 15 sittings over 19 days.

Earlier, the INDIA bloc floor leaders called a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, even as the government held an all-party meeting a day earlier to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saw the participation of fifty leaders from thirty-six political parties. After the discussion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had appealed to all floor leaders for cooperation during the Winter Session and reiterated that the government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per the rules of both Houses.