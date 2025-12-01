Updated 1 December 2025 at 11:00 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | 'Parliament A Place For Delivery, Not Drama': PM Modi’s Big Message to Opposition
As Parliament’s Winter Session kicks off, a fierce face‑off looms over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and fresh FIR in the National Herald case. Meanwhile, the government plans to push 14 major reform bills, promising a tense and action‑packed session.
- India News
- 4 min read
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: India's Parliament convenes for its Winter Session on Monday, December 1, 2025, amid unprecedented political turbulence as the government faces a combative opposition determined to extract accountability on multiple controversial fronts. The session begins with opposition INDIA bloc parties meeting at 10 AM inside Parliament to formulate strategy, planning to raise issues including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the recent Delhi blast.
The political temperature has soared following a fresh FIR registered on October 3, 2025, by the Economic Offences Wing naming Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda and six others, alleging criminal conspiracy to fraudulently acquire Associated Journals Limited.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged parties to approach the session with a cool mind and assured engagement through the Business Advisory Committee, though with the opposition unified and determined, Parliament braces for intense confrontations over the 15-day session running until December 19.
1 December 2025 at 10:59 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: ‘Must come out of depression’, PM Modi Big Message to Opposition
Parliament Winter Session 2025: PM Modi, in his address, urged the opposition to come out of election loss mode, as the panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate he stated.
"As public representatives, we should handle the responsibility and expectations of the people of the country with utmost balance and responsibility, while thinking about the future..." They should overcome the disappointment of defeat. And unfortunately, there are some parties that are unable to digest the defeat," PM Modi stated.
1 December 2025 at 10:54 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: 'Opposition should raise strong issues': PM Modi
Parliament Winter Session 2025: Ahead of the parliament winter session 2025, PM Modi said, 'The opposition should come out of election loss mode and put strong issues in Parliament.'
Advertisement
1 December 2025 at 10:50 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: 'Parliament is a place for Delivery, not Drama', PM Hits Out at Opposition
Parliament Winter Session 2025: In a big message to the opposition, PM Modi stated, “A positive mindset is needed for nation building. Parliament is a place for Delivery, not drama.”
1 December 2025 at 10:34 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: 'Faith in Democracy Continues to Grow' : PM Modi ahead of the winter session 2025
Parliament Winter Session 2025: While addressing the nation, PM Modi said, “This winter session isn't just a ritual...India has lived democracy. The zeal and enthusiasm of democracy have been expressed time and again in such a way that faith in democracy continues to grow stronger.”
Advertisement
1 December 2025 at 10:26 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Reaches Parliament
Parliament Winter Session 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament for the Winter Session of Parliament today.
1 December 2025 at 10:15 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Reaches Parliament
Parliament Winter Session 2025: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan arrives at the Parliament. He will preside over the Rajya Sabha for the first time after being elected as the Vice President of India.
1 December 2025 at 10:10 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: Speaker Om Birla Reaches Parliament
Parliament Winter Session 2025: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament today.
1 December 2025 at 10:21 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: Congress MP KC Venugopal move adjournment motion in Parliament
Parliament Winter Session 2025: Congress MP KC Venugopal moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking an urgent debate on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the country. Calling the revision exercise "unplanned and one-sided", the Congress MP have flagged the alleged extreme pressure put on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), resulting in deaths and exhaustion.
1 December 2025 at 09:54 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: PM Modi to Brief Media Today
Parliament Winter Session 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the media at 10 am from Hans Dwar in Parliament House.
1 December 2025 at 09:48 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: Winter Session of Parliament Begins Today
Parliament Winter Session 2025: The winter session of Parliament begins today at 11 am, marking the start of the 18th Lok Sabha's 6th Session and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha. It will run from December 1 to 19, with 15 sittings over 19 days.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 1 December 2025 at 09:51 IST