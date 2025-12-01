Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | 'Parliament A Place For Delivery, Not Drama': PM Modi’s Big Message to Opposition

Indian Parliament building illuminated at night Winter Session 2025 begins amid security and political tension | Image: Republic

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: India's Parliament convenes for its Winter Session on Monday, December 1, 2025, amid unprecedented political turbulence as the government faces a combative opposition determined to extract accountability on multiple controversial fronts. The session begins with opposition INDIA bloc parties meeting at 10 AM inside Parliament to formulate strategy, planning to raise issues including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the recent Delhi blast.

The political temperature has soared following a fresh FIR registered on October 3, 2025, by the Economic Offences Wing naming Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda and six others, alleging criminal conspiracy to fraudulently acquire Associated Journals Limited.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged parties to approach the session with a cool mind and assured engagement through the Business Advisory Committee, though with the opposition unified and determined, Parliament braces for intense confrontations over the 15-day session running until December 19.