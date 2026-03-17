Parliamentary Panel to Review West Asia Evacuations & India AI Summit Outcomes Amid Rising Tensions, Key Meeting on March 18

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is scheduled to convene on March 18, 2026, for a crucial briefing amid heightened regional tensions and technological advancements.

The meeting's primary agenda includes two key briefings by senior officials:

1. Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will provide an update on the safety, security, and repatriation of the Indian diaspora amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The escalation, which began in late February 2026 involving Iran, Israel, the United States, and spillover effects in Gulf countries, has raised serious concerns for India's large expatriate community. Nearly 9-10 million Indian nationals reside in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, with thousands more in Iran, contributing significantly to remittances and India's economic ties to the region. The government has already facilitated the return of over 67,000 Indians since the conflict intensified, with Indian missions issuing advisories, assisting evacuations, and relocating nationals from high-risk areas like Tehran to safer locations. The briefing is expected to cover evacuation efforts, coordination with regional governments, energy security implications, and measures to safeguard remaining diaspora members.

2. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will brief the committee on the outcomes of the recent India AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi in February. The summit, a major global event hosted by India, drew leaders from over 20 countries, tech CEOs from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft, and representatives from more than 100 nations. Key highlights included the adoption of the non-binding New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, endorsed by over 80-90 countries (including the US, China, Russia, and the UK), emphasizing inclusive, responsible AI development for global welfare, equitable benefits, and rejection of concentrated control by a few powers. The declaration outlined principles for democratic diffusion of AI, global impact frameworks, and commitments to people-centric governance. The event also secured substantial investments—over $250 billion in AI infrastructure pledges and $20 billion in venture funding, along with partnerships like OpenAI with Tata, Anthropic with Infosys, and Google.org's $60 million for public services and research. India positioned itself as a voice for the Global South in AI governance.

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