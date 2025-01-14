'Must Apologise': Parliamentary Panel To Summon Meta Over Zuckerberg's Remarks on Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi, India: Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) MP and chairperson of the committee on communication and information technology, Nishikant Dubey said that his team will shortly summon Meta over its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s statement on poll loss incumbent governments after the Covid pandemic.

“My committee will summon Meta over the false information. Misinformation about any democratic country tarnishes the image of the country. That organisation will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people for this mistake,” Dubey wrote on X (formerly Twitter).