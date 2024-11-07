Published 18:50 IST, November 7th 2024
‘Partial Working Days’ In Supreme Court Instead Of 'Vacations', Top Court Amends Rules
The Supreme Court has amended its rules to substitute the term 'summer vacation or vacation' with 'partial court working days' and 'vacation judge with judge'.
Supreme Court to have 'partial working days' instead of 'vacations' | Image: PTI
