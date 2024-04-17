Advertisement

Srinagar: Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended their campaigns for the parliamentary elections amid the boat capsize tragedy that claimed the lives of six people on Tuesday.

Ruhullah Mehdi, National Conference (NC) candidate for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency suspended his campaign for two days, as per media reports. Taking to X, his post read, "This is a tragic day today for all of us and the bereaved families of the children who lost their lives in #Batwara. I cancel all my campaigning programs for today and tomorrow. Prayers for the angelic souls and the families of the deceased."

The Jammu and Kashmir's People Conference (JKPC) led by Sajad Lone also suspended its election campaigns. The party said, "Out of respect for the families affected by the boat capsize tragedy today, JKPC cadres and leaders are directed to suspend all election-related activities. Our hearts are with those enduring this loss. We stand together with the affected families in support and solidarity."

Furthermore, Altaf Bukhari's led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on X said, "There would be no political activity for the day in the Kashmir valley. "In view of the tragedy caused by the boat capsize incident, the Apni Party is postponing all its activities and events that were scheduled for today. The loss of precious lives, including those of children, in this fatal incident is a monumental tragedy for all of us, and we are grieving. Therefore, there will be no political activity anywhere in the valley today."

Efforts are underway in Srinagar to search for the three missing individuals. Among the six dead, five were school students.