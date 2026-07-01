Parts Of Delhi-NCR Receive Rainfall As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Red Alert For Konkan, Goa, South Gujarat

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday night, bringing relief from prevailing heat conditions, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting cloudy skies, moderate rain spells and strong surface winds.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature between 33°C and 34.8°C on Wednesday, marking a significant drop from earlier heatwave conditions. The weather department has also forecast Thursday's maximum temperature to remain in the range of 32°C to 34°C, along with light rain and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, IMD officials said the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of western and central India due to expected heavy rainfall.

Senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said the monsoon will soon cover additional areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat's west coast. He warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region, Goa and South Gujarat in the next four to five days, adding that a red alert has been issued for these areas.

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He further stated that very heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha and central India.

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