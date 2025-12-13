'Party Lost the Plot': Ex-Congress Leader Ashwani Kumar Fact-Checks Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claims

New Delhi: Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has directly contradicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s persistent "vote chori" claims, stating that the party may have “lost the plot” and must “look inward for weaknesses rather than finding fault with its opponents.”

Speaking candidly at the launch of his new book Guardians of the Republic, Kumar fact-checked Rahul Gandhi’s claims, emphasising that there can be no effective political opposition in the country without a strong Congress party at its core.

Ashwani Kumar also highlighted the Congress's contradictory stance, saying it “can’t have it both ways”, as he argued that while they can refuse to participate in elections when they contest and win, as in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, etc., they accept EVMs as correct, but when they lose, they claim "EVMs are wrong."

“A party that chooses to accept a favourable verdict and form the government, like the Congress has in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, loses its moral validity when it questions the elections it loses. The entire basis of the challenge gets sullied,” he added.

‘Congress Has Been Shown a Mirror’: BJP Digs at Rahul Gandhi on ‘Vote Chori’ Claims

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla made a jibe at Congress, saying this statement has completely 'demolished Rahul Gandhi's vote chori narrative again'. He further added that this has been done by many Congress leaders repeatedly, ' Tariq Ahmed, Shakil Ahmed Khan, Kumari Selja, and ally Trinamool Congress.'

