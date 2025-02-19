Parvesh Verma - Giant Slayer Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal to be Delhi's Deputy CM

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party announced Parvesh Verma who defeated Arvind Kejriwalas Delhi's new Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Parvesh Sahib Singh, also known as Parvesh Verma, of the BJP defeated Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat by a margin of over 4,000 votes, according to the poll body.

The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Parvesh Verma's Early Career

Verma has been closely associated with the BJP for nearly 30 years. He is the son of Sahib Singh Verma, a former Delhi Chief Minister and senior vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

His uncle, Azad Singh, was the mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and has contested elections on a BJP ticket from Mundka.

Verma has served as a two-time Member of Parliament from West Delhi and has also represented Mehrauli as an MLA. His political journey began in 2013 when he contested the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections from Mehrauli.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Deputy Chief Minister is scheduled for February 20 at Ramlila Maidan.