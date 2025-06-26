Passenger Bus With 18 People Onboard Falls Into Alakananda River In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Rescue Ops Underway

Rudraprayag: A passenger bus with 18 people onboard plunged into the Alaknanda River near Gholtir on the Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand.

Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharane stated, “A bus went out of control and fell into the Alaknanda river in the Gholthir area of Rudraprayag district. As per information received so far, 18 people were onboard the bus.”