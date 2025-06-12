BIG BREAKING: Ahmedabad-London Air India Plane With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: An Air India flight heading to London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft, identified as Flight AI171, had 242 people onboard, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Crash Near Ghoda Camp Area

The plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, went down near the Ghoda Camp area, close to the airport, around 1:50 PM. Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick black smoke rising from the site of the crash. Emergency teams, including firefighters and rescue personnel, rushed to the scene immediately after the incident.

Emergency Declared at Airport

Following the crash, a full emergency was declared at the airport. Rescue operations are ongoing, but the condition of passengers remains unknown at this time.

Prime Minister’s Office Briefed

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has been informed and has requested a complete passenger manifest from Air India. Senior government officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Home Minister Assures Help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state home minister, and the Ahmedabad police commissioner. He assured that the central government will provide all necessary support.

Top Officials Rushed to Scene

Senior state officials, including CMO MK Das, Urban Development Secretary Ashwini Kumar, and Health Department Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi, have been sent to the airport to oversee response efforts.

Air India Responds

Air India confirmed the incident on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on airindia.com and on our X handle.” Air India spokesperson

What We Know So Far

Flight Number: AI171

Route: Ahmedabad to London Gatwick

Aircraft Type: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

People Onboard: 242 (230 passengers, 12 crew)

Time of Incident: Around 1:50 PM

Location: Near Ghoda Camp, Ahmedabad

The cause of the crash is not yet known, and an investigation is expected to begin shortly.