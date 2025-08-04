Passengers Can Now Book Vande Bharat Tickets Just 15 Minutes Before Departure: Here's All You Need To Know

Updated 4 August 2025 at 13:02 IST
New Delhi: In a move to enhance passenger convenience, Indian Railways has enabled last-minute ticket booking on select Vande Bharat Express trains. Passengers can now book tickets up to 15 minutes before the train departs from their boarding station.
This new booking option is currently available on eight Vande Bharat trains operating under the Southern Railway (SR) zone. Previously, tickets could not be booked once the train left its originating station.
Due to the upgrades in the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), unoccupied seats will now be open for real-time booking until 15 minutes prior to departure from any en route station. This change allows greater flexibility, especially for passengers with sudden travel plans.
The eight Vande Bharat trains where this service is now live include:
This initiative not only maximises seat utilisation but also caters to last-minute travellers, ensuring they have a chance to board even if plans are made on short notice. The demand for flexible booking options has risen alongside the increasing popularity of Vande Bharat trains.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently shared that Vande Bharat trains are witnessing an average occupancy of 102.01% in FY 2024–25 and 105.03% in FY 2025–26 (so far), highlighting the success and high demand for the service.
