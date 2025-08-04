Passengers Can Now Book Vande Bharat Tickets Just 15 Minutes Before Departure: Here's All You Need To Know | Image: X

New Delhi: In a move to enhance passenger convenience, Indian Railways has enabled last-minute ticket booking on select Vande Bharat Express trains. Passengers can now book tickets up to 15 minutes before the train departs from their boarding station.

Where Is the Facility Available?

This new booking option is currently available on eight Vande Bharat trains operating under the Southern Railway (SR) zone. Previously, tickets could not be booked once the train left its originating station.

How It Works

Due to the upgrades in the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), unoccupied seats will now be open for real-time booking until 15 minutes prior to departure from any en route station. This change allows greater flexibility, especially for passengers with sudden travel plans.

Trains Offering the New Booking Feature

The eight Vande Bharat trains where this service is now live include:

20631 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central

20632 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central

20627 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil

20628 Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore

20642 Coimbatore – Bengaluru Cantt.

20646 Mangaluru Central – Madgaon

20671 Madurai – Bengaluru Cantt.

20677 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada

Why It Matters

This initiative not only maximises seat utilisation but also caters to last-minute travellers, ensuring they have a chance to board even if plans are made on short notice. The demand for flexible booking options has risen alongside the increasing popularity of Vande Bharat trains.

High Occupancy Reflects Rising Demand