Published 22:50 IST, January 10th 2025
Passengers Evacuate Delta Aircraft on Slides After Flight Aborts Takeoff In Georgia | WATCH
Four passengers were injured evacuating Delta Air Lines flight 2668 in Atlanta on Friday morning as the Boeing 757-300 to Minneapolis aborted takeoff.
Passengers evacuate Delta airlines flight after takeoff aborted | Image: X
Atlanta: Four passengers were injured evacuating Delta Air Lines flight 2668 in Atlanta on Friday morning as the Boeing 757-300 to Minneapolis aborted takeoff shortly due to an engine issue.
Around 201 passengers were onboard; out of the four who got injured, three were treated on the site, while one of them was transported to a local hospital.
The officials said that the passengers were instructed to exit via emergency slides.
This is a developing story and further details are awaited.
