Passengers Rejoice! Indian Railway Adds New Stops to Vande Bharat Express on Key Routes On a Trial Basis

In the wake of the popularity of the Vande Bharat Express among passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to add more stops to two new routes. The decision will be implemented on a trial basis Pune-Hubli Vande Bharat Express and CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express at Kirloskarwadi (KOV) and Daund (DD) railway stations.

The decision is going to be a welcoming development for passengers who will now be able to board the train from their home stations instead of making additional travel arrangements to stations where the train stops.

CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express (Daund Halt)

The highly anticipated stop at Daund (DD) railway station for the CSMT-Solapur route will adhere to the following schedule:

Train No. 22225 (CSMT-Solapur): The train heading towards Solapur will arrive at Daund station in the evening at 8:13 pm.

Train No. 22226 (Solapur-CSMT): On its return journey, the train traveling towards CSMT will arrive at Daund station in the morning at 8:08 am.

Pune-Hubli Vande Bharat Express (Kirloskarwadi Halt)

The Pune-Hubli service will now include a stop at Kirloskarwadi (KOV) railway station with these timings:

Train No. 20670 (Pune-Hubli): The train departing from Pune will be reaching Kirloskarwadi station in the evening at 5:43 pm.

Train No. 20669 (Hubli-Pune): During its return journey, the train heading towards Pune will arrive at Kirloskarwadi station in the morning at 9:38 am.

These new timings ensure that passengers can plan their travel effectively, taking full advantage of the improved connectivity offered by the high-speed Vande Bharat Express from these two key stations.