Passengers Stranded After Multiple Flight Cancellations, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

New Delhi: Amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, flight schedules have been severely disrupted, resulting in many of the passengers being stranded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday due to the cancellation of flights.

The Delhi Airport have issued a travel advisory on their official X handle, given the unfolding conflict, stating "Due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East, westbound international flights continue to experience disruptions and schedule changes. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before heading to the airport."

"...We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this period. Please rely solely on official communication channels for verified information and updates regarding the situation, " the advisory stated.

A total of 100 flights, 60 departing flights and 40 arriving flights, were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday alone, according to sources.

This comes as most of the countries in West Asia have closed their airspace after the escalation of the conflict.

IndiGo on Sunday also stated that the passengers will be communicated directly through their contact details in case the flight operating over the Middle Eastern airspace is affected. It further asked the passengers to explore alternative options or claim a refund, in case of major inconvenience, from the airlines' website.

The airlines, in their travel advisory, affirmed their commitment to operating responsibly and ensuring the well-being of their crew and customers.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air said it has suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 2, citing safety concerns amid the evolving situation in the Middle East.

"As part of our continued commitment to safety and responsible operations, we are taking measured decisions across select international sectors in view of the evolving situation in the Middle East. As shared earlier, Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have been suspended until March 02, 2026," an official statement read.

Akasa Air said passengers with bookings impacted until March 7 can opt for a full refund or reschedule at no extra charge, adding that its teams are contacting affected travellers for assistance.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.