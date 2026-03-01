Passengers Stranded At Delhi Airport Amid Escalated Israel-Iran Conflict, 444 More Flights To Be Cancelled Today

New Delhi: Several passengers were left stranded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport amid flight disruptions and cancellations due to the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The disruptions follow due to widespread airspace closures across parts of the Middle East, affecting all international flight routes.

One of the stranded passengers at the IGI airport expressed his frustration over constant flight delays and cancellations and said he had been waiting for 14 hours but still had no update regarding their flight.

"I was supposed to fly to Saudi from Delhi, but my flight was cancelled. We have been waiting for 14 hours, but we have not heard anything yet. It is becoming very difficult," said the passenger.

The cancellations and delays come amid the escalated tension and disturbance in the Middle East after coordinated military strikes involving Israel and the United States, targeting Iranian sites.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that 444 flights are expected to be cancelled even today.

In a post on X, the MoCA stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in complete coordination with all the concerned airlines to ensure passenger safety and operational regulations.

